Malaysian government ‘gay cure’ app pulled from Google store

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

A ‘gay cure’ phone app that was being promoted by the Malaysian government has been pulled from the Google Play store.

The app which promised to help the LGBTI community “return to nature” has been banned from the Google Play store, after it was found to be in breach of the platform’s guidelines.

The app had been around since 2016 but was recently back in the news after a department of the Malaysian government began promoting it’s use on Twitter.

Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department claimed the app would enable LGBTI people to return to a “state of nature or purity”, and that it included an e-book detailing the experience of a gay man who “abandoned homosexual behaviour” during Ramadan.

In a statement sent to The Guardian Google acknowledged the apps removal.

“Whenever an app is flagged to us, we investigate against our Play store policies and if violations are found we take appropriate action to maintain a trusted experience for all.”

It’s not the first time to Malaysian government has launched a conversion program for people who are transgender or those who are same-sex attracted. In 2017 the country launched a youth video making competition that encouraged people to make videos that explained how to prevent being homosexual or transgender.

While in 2018 a local newspaper published an article on how to spot gay and lesbian people. Homosexuality is illegal is Malaysia, with specific laws against anal and oral sex which can be punished by canning, or up to 20 years in prison.

In Malaysian politics there have been several occasions where politicians have accused their rivals of being involved in gay sexual activities.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.