Man arrested at Morley Galleria after he allegedly approached a teenager

A 37-year-old Morley man will appear it court after police arrested him for allegedly indecently dealing with a child at Morley Galleria Shopping Centre.

The man allegedly went into a public toilet at the shopping centre on Wednesday where he entered a cubicle next to a 13-year-old boy. Police say the man held his phone under the petition and allegedly showed the young boy a sexually explicit message.

The victim reported the incident to the shopping centre’s security who contacted police, the West Australian reported.

The man will face the Perth Magistrate’s Court on 21st June to face charges of indicently dealing with a child over 13 and under 16 years of age.

