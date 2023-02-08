Man charged over sexual assault in park in Harvey

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the alleged rape of another man at a park in Harvey in January.

The assault is alleged to have taken place between 3am and 4am on Saturday, January 28th.

The man arrested by police has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and remanded in custody. Police have issued a statement saying they are also looking for two other men who were seen running from the area.

“As investigations continue, detectives would like to speak with two males who they believe were seen in the area at the time, running east through the park towards the train line,” a police spokesman said.

The ABC have reported that overseas workers at Harvey Beef, the largest employer in the town, were called into a meeting to discuss issues around alcohol consumption and consent. A spokesperson for the company has declined to comment.

Harvey Beef sponsors around 160 overseas workers through the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au

