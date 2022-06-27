Mandurah’s bridge set to light up in the colours of Pride

News | Filed under Local Posted by admin

Mandurah’s bridge will be lit up in the colours of the Pride Flag to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall riots which occurred on the 28th March 1969.

Pride in Peel have organised with The City of Mandurah for the Mandurah bridge to light up in Pride colours, which will be viewable along the city’s foreshore.

The Stonewall riots were a series of spontaneous protests by members of the queer community in response to a police raid that began in the early morning hours of

June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood of Lower Manhattan in New York City.

While raids on gay venues were common place, on this occasion people fought back and it kicked off several days of riots. It is considered a watershed event that

transformed the gay liberation movement and the twentieth-century fight for LGBTQIA+ rights in the United States.

Within weeks, Village residents organised into activist groups demanding the right to live openly regarding their sexual orientation, and without fear of being arrested. The new activist organisations concentrated on confrontational tactics, and within months three newspapers were established to promote rights for gay men and lesbians.

A year after the uprising, to mark the anniversary on June 28, 1970, the first gay pride marches took place in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San

Francisco. Within a few years, gay rights organizations were founded across the US and the world.

Today, LGBTQIA+ Pride events are held annually in June in honour of the Stonewall riots.

The Stonewall National Monument was established at the site in 2016. An estimated 5 million participants commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall

uprising, and on June 6, 2019, New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill rendered a formal apology for the actions of officers at Stonewall in 1969.

Source: Media Release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.