Marc Almond chats about Soft Cell coming to Australia

British band Soft Cell will head to Australia for the very first time this April. Speaking to OUTinPerth singer Marc Almond reflected on why the duo has never made it down under even though they’ve reunited and toured many times over the decades.

“That is a good question – why? It’s just one of those things that you mean to go but then the timing doesn’t work out, and suddenly the years fold over themselves, and time passes.” he said.

- Advertisement -

The duo comprising Almond and Dave Ball hit the top of the charts in the early 1980’s with hits including Tainted Love, Torch, and Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.

Soft Cell’s Dave Ball and Marc Almond.

For their upcoming tour the band will be performing their seminal album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, which was released back in 1981 and a selection of their greatest hits. Marc Almond will also be delivering an additional performance of music from his impressive solo career.

When the band first arrived on the music scene, it was a time when there were few LGBTIQA+ artists, then within the first few years of the 1980’s there was a wave of artists who shared that they were part of the LGBTIQA+ communities. Looking back at the beginning of their career Almond said it was a scary time.

“I can only speak for myself.” he said. “I mean it was apparent, from an early age that I was not straight so coming out in that sense was never the issue – but like most gay men I too was afraid in the early 80’s due to homophobia in the media, combined with the rise of AIDS, and the ensuing bigotry it brought – it was at times a terrifying place.”

While we know the chart hits, Almond has a serious fan base and he’s put out 27 solo albums, alongside his work with Soft Cell and another outfit Marc and the Mambas. It’s a level of output that few musicians achieve, but for Almond the process of making music is a simple one.

“It depends whether it is a solo album or a Soft Cell album. We don’t overthink it – I suppose it is like writing a book – you just put one word after another and eventually you have a book.

“I over simplify, but you build on an idea, and some don’t work so you throw them out but sometimes you get lucky and then just keep adding.” he said.

The upcoming tour will be begin in Perth with a show at the Riverside Theatre on Thursday 10th April. The duo will then head to Sydney for a show at the Enmore Theatre on Sunday 13th April, and will then take in Brisbane with a show at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane. The tour will wrap with a show at the Palais in Melbourne on Thursday 17th April.

After their breakout success with Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, the band continued to build their fanbase with follow up albums The Art of Falling Apart, and The Last Night in Soho.

Almond also put out music as Marc and the Mambas who released two albums of material. Almond went on to launch his long solo career.

Covers of other artists songs have always been a staple of Almond’s musical journey. While Tainted Love was a northern soul classic given a new lease of life by 80’s synthesizer sounds, he made a return to the charts in 1989 when he scored a UK number one when he teamed up with Gene Pitney for Somethings Gotten Hold of My Heart. Pitney originally found success with the tune in 1967.

As an acclaimed interpreter of other people’s songs Almond what attracted him to a song was simple.

“A narrative of some kind, and emotional connection, maybe something that is not said, a kind of drama.” he noted.

Dave Ball has also released music under his own name and also formed one half of the British dance band the Grid. He’s remixed music for many artists including David Bowie and produced tunes for Kylie Minogue.

When Ball and Almond collaborate nowadays they work from different countries, with Almond spending most of his time on a farm in Portugal. The singer says there creative process has not changed though.

“The creative process has never really changes. Dave creates music in his studio and sends it across to me, we live in different countries, and I add the lyrics – and back and forth they go until we feel we have a song. We have always worked like this.” Almond shared.

Soft Cell reunited in 2002 releasing the album Cruelty Without Beauty, and got back together again in 2022 for their most recent work Happiness Not Included, and companion album Happiness Now Completed in 2024.

Tickets to the tour are on sale now.