Marc Almond teams up with Ian Anderson for new single

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Marc Almond has released the first single from his forthcoming album. Lord of Misrule sees him teaming up with flautist Ian Anderson from Jethro Tull.

In an interview with San Francisco based website 48 Hills Almond said he’d been working on the new album with producer Chris Braide and it would be released in February of 2020.

“It is really different and I hope people will like it as much as we do.” Almond said.

Almond also commented on his recent Twitter rant which saw him take aim at people who identify as labels other than lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or heterosexual.

Almond said it was absurd that people took his comments as being transphobic. “I was accused of being transphobic, which is absurd. Me, of all people!” the singer said.

Chaos and a Dancing Star will be Almond’s 26th solo work, he also made five albums as the vocalist of Soft Cell and two as Marc and the Mambas.

Take a listen to their collaboration.

OIP Staff