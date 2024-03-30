March 31: Sunset Community Picnic for Trans Day of Visibility

Sunday 31 March is Transgender Day of Visibility, an international celebration of transgender and gender diverse lives, identities, achievements and triumphs.

The day was founded in 2009 by US activist Rachel Crandall. While the long running Transgender Day of Remembrance is marked around the world in November, Cundall wanted to create a celebratory day that put the achievements and experiences of trans people in the spotlight.

This year, local support organisation TransFolk of WA are celebrating with a Sunset Community Picnic for our local community.

The free event encourages trans and gender diverse folks to bring family and friends down to South Beach in Walyalup / Fremantle and connect with community with a BYO picnic.

Soak up the sunset in good company, make some new friends, take a dip in the ocean or just relax on this extra long weekend.

The Sunset Community Picnic will be held on Sunday 31 March from 4:30pm. For more information, head to Facebook.

