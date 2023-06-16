Marcia Hines marks 50 years of entertaining Australia

Australia’s beloved musical treasure Marcia Hines is marking 50 years of entertaining Australia with a new career encompassing Greatest Hits collection.

With a career spanning five decades that has seen the singer release 22 albums that have sold 2.6 million copies, and has garnered countless chart-topping singles and multi-platinum records globally, there’s a lot to celebrate.

Marcia is an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere, constantly reinventing herself and setting industry benchmarks; moving from Boston Massachusetts to Sydney at just 16 to star in the Australian production of Hair, to being the first black woman to star in Jesus Christ Superstar and advocating ceaselessly for diabetes.

Marcia was Australian Idol’s favourite judge for the show’s seven consecutive years, and was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007. She received the Order of Australia

(AM) in 2009 for her services to the Australian Entertainment Industry as a performer, judge and mentor, and to the community through a range of charitable organisations.

Since 2015 Marcia has starred in the circus/burlesque/discotheque spectacular Velvet, directed by Craig Ilott and it’s now a global success story with shows running in Europe and North America. Velvet morphed into Velvet Rewired and 2023 saw Marcia return to the stage in this production in a sell-out Australian tour that included eight weeks at the Sydney Opera House.

It has now been over 50 years since Marcia first arrived for Hair and to celebrate this extraordinary career, ABC Records and Midnight Records are releasing a 22-song celebration of her amazing journey. From Fire and Rain to What I Did For Love through countless reimagined ballads and elegant, up tempo discotheque standards like You and our favourite Your Love Still Brings Me To My Knees.

There are also two new songs on the record which have been produced by the LA-based Australian producer/composer, Michael Fatkin which are described as tunes destined to become anthems to generations of Australians who have grown up listening to Marcia’s work.

Hines also has a gospel album in the pipeline, a national tour of both regional centres and capital cities, all to be completed before the end of 2023. No Western Australian dates are on the schedule yet, but hopefully Marcia will be making the journey across the Nullabor soon.

This one’s our favourite.

OIP Staff

