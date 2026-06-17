‘Heartstopper’ is ready to sign off with a big film finale

The Heartstopper journey is coming to an end this July with a feature film that will wrap up the adventures of Charlie and Nick.

The trailer for the film has just arrived and shows the two stars of the story working out whether their first love will last beyond their teenage years.

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Heartstopper Forever will premiere on Netflix on July 17. Kit Connor returns as Nick Nelson, and Joe Locke is back to play Charlie Spring for a final time. They are joined by the regular gang – Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tao (William Gao), Isaac (Tobie Donovan), Tara (Corinna Brown), and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell).

Jenny Walser returns as Charlie’s sister Tori, while Darragh Hand reprises his role as her love interest, Michael Holden. The familiar group of high school teachers will also be on board.

One new face for the final outing is Anna Maxwell Martin, who replaces Olivia Colman as Charlie’s mum, Sarah. Sir Derek Jacobi will also appear in an undisclosed role.

The film will be directed by Wash Westmoreland, who previously co-directed The Fluffer and Still Alice alongside his late husband Richard Glatzer. After Glatzer died from ALS in 2015, Westmoreland went on to direct Colette and Earthquake Bird.

The film was written by Alice Oseman, based on the sixth and final volume of her graphic novel series and her novella Nick and Charlie.