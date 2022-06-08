Mardi Gras and JOY94.9 release new podcast ‘Queer Thinking’

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras have teamed up with JOY94.9 for a new Australian LGBTQIA+ podcast.

Hosted by JOY presenter Triana Butler, Queer Thinking dives into queer identity and explores LGBTQIA+ community connection, creativity and uniqueness.

From the heartfelt to the hilarious and heart wrenching, no topic is off-limits as a dynamic assortment of LGBTQIA+ guests join Triana each episode to open up and share their stories.

The first eight episodes will focus on different LGBTQIA+ subjects including starting a family, being LGBTQIA+ in sport, queer subcultures, and delving into queer sex.

“The LGBTQIA+ communities are filled with incredibly diverse people. People who have had their own unique experiences, sometimes positive and sometimes negative,” Butler says.

“Queer Thinking gives us an opportunity to sit down with a range of different LGBTQIA+ people and really delve into their stories, allowing listeners a chance to unite or find support over shared experiences, and mobilise to take action on issues that are important to our communities.”

Guests featured on Season One of the podcast include the first out lesbian in Australian cricket Alex Blackwell, Mardi Gras 78er Sallie Colchin, HIV trainer and educator Joel Murray, Australian Olympic gymnast Dominic Clarke and transgender host of Rainbow History Class Rudy Jean Rigg.

Queer Thinking began as live, in-person talks and panel series as a part of the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival. Each year, Mardi Gras gathers trailblazers, provocateurs and thought leaders from across the globe to discuss a broad spectrum of topics important to the LGBTQIA+ communities.

Queer Thinking the podcast is a key pillar of Mardi Gras’ Always On vision, a commitment to year-round events, activism, connection and sharing of stories with people all over the world.

Queer Thinking is out now! Check it out on the Mardi Gras website, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

