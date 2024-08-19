Mardi Gras announce 2025 theme and key dates

The iconic Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival will return to Sydney from 14 February – 2 March 2025.

“Free To Be” will be the central theme for 2025 festivities.

Celebrating 47 years, organisers of the Sydney Mardi Gras say the event continues to stand strong as a pillar of strength and unity and a monument for creativity and self-expression within LGBTQIA+ communities in Sydney and across the globe.

They say the 2025 Festival promises to bring unforgettable moments, radiant performances, and vibrant events that honour the past, celebrate the present and inspire a future of inclusivity and acceptance.

Mardi Gras Parade by Jordan K Munns.

The 17-day celebration culminates in the world famous Sydney Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday 1 March 2025. Community groups from around the country will gather on Oxford St, Flinders St, and Anzac Pde for the spectacular march, with their float concepts drawing on the 2025 theme.

The 2025 Festival theme “Free To Be” is described as a celebration of the strides toward true LGBTQIA+ equality while also acting as a global reminder that our fight is far from over, and that we are not truly free until we are all free to be.

“Free To Be is a manifesto of what our community has desired and fought for dozens of decades, and the reason why we will continue to be here, fighting, celebrating and being fiercely visible for the generations to come,” said Gil Beckwith, CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

“Our theme is about making a statement to embrace and rejoice in our unique individuality as well as our collective identity. It is about the bravery to rise for each other in the darkest of times and protect the progress we’ve made, using it as a springboard toward the progress we deserve.”

Mardi Gras Parade by Jordan K Munns.

The full Festival calendar and ticket sales will be revealed later this year promising a vibrant tribute to resilience, diversity and solidarity. A raft of ways to get involved in the 2025 Festival have already been announced.

Sydney Mardi Gras also announces the return of American Express as Principal Partner of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras for the 2025 and 2026 Festivals.

Naysla Edwards, Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Member Experience said, “American Express has a long history of proudly backing our colleagues, customers and communities and we are delighted to extend our partnership with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras into 2026. Both of our organisations embrace diversity and stand for equity and inclusion, and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is a powerful stage on which those values are celebrated.”

The annual Festival takes place in the Australian hub for arts, culture, live music and performance making the glistening shores of Sydney the perfect backdrop for the 2025 Festival. Beyond the Festival’s official program, visitors can explore renowned galleries, museums and theatre as well as a booming food and creative scene.

For more information head to www.mardigras.org.au