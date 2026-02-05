Mardi Gras CEO welcomes government’s clear support

Jesse Matheson, CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, has welcomed the NSW government’s unequivocal support for the long running festival, following the Liberal opposition’s call to defund the event.

“Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras welcomes the NSW Government’s clear statement of support for the Mardi Gras Festival and for Sydney’s queer community.

“At a time when festivals and Pride events across the country are facing existential pressures, public funding is more important than ever.

Mardi Gras CEO Jesse Matheson.

“That support ensures Mardi Gras remains a major cultural event for Sydney, sustaining jobs, driving tourism and strengthening the night-time economy. In 2025 alone, Mardi Gras contributed an estimated $39 million to the NSW visitor economy and employed hundreds of artists and creatives.

“Mardi Gras stands as a global beacon of inclusion, visibility and celebration. As we head into an ECSTATICA 2026 Festival, artists across Sydney are rehearsing, community groups are preparing, and our team is focused on delivering a powerful, joyful season that reflects the full diversity of our communities.

“We look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of people to Sydney this month for a Festival that celebrates connection, creativity and pride, and showcases the cultural energy that Mardi Gras brings to the city each year.” Matheson said.

The NSW government put out a statement voicing their clear support for the festival earlier today after Liberal Shadow Arts Minister Chris Rath called on the government to pull all future funding to the event.

“What should be a major tourism attraction for Sydney is being hijacked by left-wing extremists who are using their positions to import foreign conflicts to our city.” Rath said.

Rath told parliament that the entire festival did not meet community expectations.

Rath’s comments are in refence to two Mardi Gras board members also being members of a separate group Pride in Protest who advocate for social justice in queer spaces.

Pride in Protest label the Liberal position as disappointing

Charlie Murphy, who served on the Mardi Gras board from 2019 until 2021, and is also a member of Pride in Protest said the calls to defund Mardi Gras was another example of the Liberal party standing aginast LGBTIQA+ communities.

“I don’t think the community is keen on being told what to do by the NSW Liberals, they have always been antagonistic towards our rights.” she said.

“In Queensland, the Liberal Party have already rolled back trans healthcare for youth. In the Northern Territory, the Liberal government there has announced that trans women are being housed in men’s prisons.

“This is the kind of thing that is actually taking away support for Prides across the world. If we don’t stand up to these forces, they are going to destroy Pride.” Murphy said.

Wei Thai-Haynes, who has also served as a Mardi Gras board member while being a member of Pride in Protest also labeled the Liberal party’s move as disappointing.

“It is hardly surprising, and yet deeply disappointing that the liberal shadow minister for the arts has called into question the continued funding of Mardi Gras. The liberal party continues to show us that they are not our friends, first attacking the rights of transgender children in QLD, and now threatening this state’s utmost expression of pride and diversity.” they said.

“Last year members at the AGM voted in favour of motions to affirm the need to stand up for our transgender community, and work towards a publicly funded mardi gras. These are not extremist positions as the shadow arts minister purports, but the majority positions of our community.” Thai-Haynes said.