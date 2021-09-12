Maria Mendiola from disco duo Baccara dies aged 69

Singer Maria Mendiola (pictured left) from 70’s disco outfit Baccara has died aged 69.

Cristina Sevilla her bandmate posted a message to Instagram announcing her passing.

“My dear Maria, a wonderful artist but above all my friend left us today. I can only thank so much love for how I have received from you.” Sevilla said.

Mendiola formed the group in 1977 with Mayte Mateos, the pair had been working together as Flamenco dancers on the Spanish island of Fuerteventura. Their careers exploded when they released the disco hit Yes Sir, I Can Boogie. The song over time sold more than 16 million copies.

Mateos and Mendiola parted ways in the mid-80s each continuing on with their own version of Bacarra, but it was Mendiola’s version of the band, with new partner Marisa Pérez, that went on to have further hits in Europe. Marisa Pérez was later replaced by Sevilla.

The singer’s family said in a statement that she would always be remembered for her love of music.

“She will always be remembered for her love, dedication and respect for the world of music and interpretation. We will always remember her smile.”

