MARINA returns to ‘Purge The Poison’ with new singles ahead of new album

MARINA has announced the premiere of Purge The Poison, the first single for her upcoming fifth album Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land.

Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land marks MARINA’s fifth studio album and first full-length release since 2019’s acclaimed Love + Fear. The self-penned new album also sees MARINA co-producing six tracks alongside songwriter/producer James Flanigan (Dua Lipa, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hayley Kiyoko) and Grammy Award-nominated producer/multi-instrumentalist Jennifer Decilveo (Andra Day, Bat For Lashes, Hinds).

Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land includes the already released track, Man’s World. Written solely by MARINA in reaction to the startling statistics that only two percent of producers and three percent of engineers across popular music are women, Man’s World was produced by Decilveo and co-produced by MARINA, and engineered by the first-ever female Grammy Award winner for “Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical,” Emily Lazar (Sia, Clairo, Haim).

The song and accompanying video were met by high praise from a wide range of international media outlets, with Billboard declaring it among “MARINA’s most important work to date.”

Man’s World is accompanied by an official companion video, created in collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker/photographers Alexandra Gavillet and Coughs.

