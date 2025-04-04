Search
Mark Latham ordered to pay costs in defamation trial

News

NSW politician Mark Latham has been ordered to pay the legal costs of fellow politician Alex Greenwich in relation to the defamation action which Greenwich won.

Latham was already ordered to pay $140,000 in damages to the independent MP after a judge found he had defamed Greenwich’s character in a social media post. It is anticipated the costs ruling will add an additional $500,000 to his financial requirements.

Justice David O’Callaghan today ruled that Latham should be responsible for costs on a party-party basis, which usually covers 70% of the winning party’s costs. Greenwich’s legal bill is anticipated to be around $600,000.

Alex Greenwich and Mark Latham.

In the original statement of claim the Sydney MP said the then One Nation MP Latham has painted him as a “not fit and proper person” because he “engages in disgusting sexual activities”.

Latham’s lawyers said his tweet, which OUTinPerth has chosen not to republish, was a response to an interview where Greenwich had referred to his client as a “disgusting human being.”

The court found that Latham had overstepped the mark, and ordered him to pay up.

News

Former Liberal MP Rory Amon to face trail on child sex charges next year

0
Amon has pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges levelled against him.
News

Did Peter Dutton’s team remove Pride flags ahead of his visit to Headspace?

0
The Liberal leaders team have been accused of sweeping locations ahead of his appearances.
Lifestyle

2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards finalists announced

0
ACON's Pride in Diversity initiative has revealed the finalists for the 2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards ahead of the Sydney ceremony on 30 May.
Lifestyle

Martha Stewart joins Vivid Sydney with In Conversation event

0
The original influencer, lifestyle inspiration Martha Stewart, is heading to Vivid Sydney for an exclusive In Conversation event.

News

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

