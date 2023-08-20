Mark Latham says Hanson’s take over lacks “political common sense”

Ousted NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham says Pauline Hanson’s take over the party’s New South Wales division lacks political “common sense”.

Speaking on Newcastle radio station 2HD Latham said there was no basis to the reasoning being used to remove him as leader, arguing that Hanson’s claim that the party did not perform well in the last state election was not accurate.

“It’s supposed to be on the basis of electoral performance but in New South Wales we’ve done a lot better than the Queensland results that they’ve had, and also the senate result where Senator Hanson headed up the campaign last year.”

“We are the largest parliamentary group for One Nation in the country – myself, Rod Roberts and Tania Mihailuk. In terms of leadership, it’s political common sense that the leader of a political party is determined by the parliamentary colleagues. Latham said he intended to continue on as the party’s New South Wales leader.

“There’s no need for this Queensland takeover of One Nation, it’s unnecessary.” Latham said.

Asked if his relationship with Hanson had broken down since she ordered him to apologise over a homophobic tweet directed at NSW independent Alex Greenwich, Latham said in politics people should mind their own business.

“One of the things in politics, is the easiest thing to do is not interfere in other people’s business.” Latham said. “In the five years that I’ve been Leader of New South Wales One Nation I haven’t interfered in any of the One Nation issues in Canberra.” Latham said.

“It’s regrettable that Senator Hanson has decided to interfere in New South Wales, we’ve now got Queenslanders and Tasmanians sitting on our state executive, really? Is that the sort of autonomy the biggest state in the Commonwealth should have? Of course not.”

Latham said the party had paid for millions of dollars to legal bills for Pauline Hanson, but she had ruled out supply funds or helping raise money for his defence against a defamation action from Greenwich.

The politician said he last spoke to Senator Hanson sometime earlier this year but ruled out breaking away and starting his own political party.

