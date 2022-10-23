Mark Vincent and Julie Lea Goodwin pay tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber

Australia’s most successful tenor, internationally-acclaimed singing sensation, Mark Vincent, will be touring his brand-new show An International Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber to Perth in November.

Fans can expect an intimate performance with 9-time ARIA award winner, Mark Vincent presenting a rich repertoire of classic musical theatre songs and arias made popular by the great artists around the world.

Joining Mark on the tour will be star soprano Julie Lea Goodwin, well known for her stunning performances with Opera Australia.

The program will include Memory, This is the Moment, Nessun Dorma, You’ll Never Walk Alone, My Way plus hits from Les Miserables, Jersey Boys, Phantom of the Opera and many more.

An International Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber will cap off what has been a memorable and rewarding year for Mark with sell-out shows across Australia.

The show will be at the Regal Theatre on 17th November for two performances. Tickets available through Ticketek.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.