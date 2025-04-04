Martha Stewart joins Vivid Sydney with In Conversation event

The original influencer, lifestyle inspiration Martha Stewart, is heading to Vivid Sydney for an exclusive In Conversation event.

The Emmy-award winning television host and best-selling author of more than 100 books is heading down under to reflect on her extraordinary career, personal brand and the changing face of food and home styling.

“I have made some wonderful memories travelling to Australia over the years, so I am thrilled to return for Vivid Sydney,” Stewart said.

“The coversation will be fun and honest, covering many aspects of my life and career.

“I’m always looking for inspiration when I travel so I’m excited to see what Sydney has to offer.”

From her first book published in 1982, Entertaining, Martha Stewart has remained a household name. More recently, he graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2023 and, last year, was the subject of Netflix documentary Martha.

“Vivid Sydney is unrivalled in its ability to offer exclusive, unmissable, and one-of-a-kind events to visitors,” says Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini.

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome one of the most revered and fascinating minds to Sydney. We could not think of a better figure that encapsulates this year’s theme of Dream more than Martha Stewart.”

NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism The Hon. Steve Kamper adds that “Martha Stewart is a powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurship”

“Her inclusion in Vivid Sydney 2025 reaffirms the festival’s ability to bring the world’s boldest characters to our Harbour City. With an array of experiences across Light, Music, Ideas and Food waiting to be discovered, we encourage every visitor to immerse themselves in all this year’s festival has to offer.”

Previous speakers include, pop culture sensations Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White, comedic visionary Amy Poehler, local superstar Troye Sivan and Hollywood trailblazers Baz Luhrmann and Spike Lee.

Vivid Sydney will be held from Friday 23 May to Saturday 14 June. Tickets to In Conversation with Martha Stewart are on sale Friday, 4 April at 6am WA time at vividsydney.com