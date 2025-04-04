Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Martha Stewart joins Vivid Sydney with In Conversation event

Lifestyle

The original influencer, lifestyle inspiration Martha Stewart, is heading to Vivid Sydney for an exclusive In Conversation event.

The Emmy-award winning television host and best-selling author of more than 100 books is heading down under to reflect on her extraordinary career, personal brand and the changing face of food and home styling.

- Advertisement -

“I have made some wonderful memories travelling to Australia over the years, so I am thrilled to return for Vivid Sydney,” Stewart said.

“The coversation will be fun and honest, covering many aspects of my life and career.

“I’m always looking for inspiration when I travel so I’m excited to see what Sydney has to offer.”

From her first book published in 1982, Entertaining, Martha Stewart has remained a household name. More recently, he graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2023 and, last year, was the subject of Netflix documentary Martha.

“Vivid Sydney is unrivalled in its ability to offer exclusive, unmissable, and one-of-a-kind events to visitors,” says Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini.

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome one of the most revered and fascinating minds to Sydney. We could not think of a better figure that encapsulates this year’s theme of Dream more than Martha Stewart.”

NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism The Hon. Steve Kamper adds that “Martha Stewart is a powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurship”

“Her inclusion in Vivid Sydney 2025 reaffirms the festival’s ability to bring the world’s boldest characters to our Harbour City. With an array of experiences across Light, Music, Ideas and Food waiting to be discovered, we encourage every visitor to immerse themselves in all this year’s festival has to offer.” 

Previous speakers include, pop culture sensations Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White, comedic visionary Amy Poehler, local superstar Troye Sivan and Hollywood trailblazers Baz Luhrmann and Spike Lee.

Vivid Sydney will be held from Friday 23 May to Saturday 14 June. Tickets to In Conversation with Martha Stewart are on sale Friday, 4 April at 6am WA time at vividsydney.com

Latest

News

Mark Latham ordered to pay costs in defamation trial

0
Latham will be held responsible for most of Alex Greenwich's legal costs which are expected to be in the range of half a million dollars.
News

Former Liberal MP Rory Amon to face trail on child sex charges next year

0
Amon has pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges levelled against him.
News

Did Peter Dutton’s team remove Pride flags ahead of his visit to Headspace?

0
The Liberal leaders team have been accused of sweeping locations ahead of his appearances.
Lifestyle

2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards finalists announced

0
ACON's Pride in Diversity initiative has revealed the finalists for the 2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards ahead of the Sydney ceremony on 30 May.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Mark Latham ordered to pay costs in defamation trial

0
Latham will be held responsible for most of Alex Greenwich's legal costs which are expected to be in the range of half a million dollars.
News

Former Liberal MP Rory Amon to face trail on child sex charges next year

0
Amon has pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges levelled against him.
News

Did Peter Dutton’s team remove Pride flags ahead of his visit to Headspace?

0
The Liberal leaders team have been accused of sweeping locations ahead of his appearances.
Lifestyle

2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards finalists announced

0
ACON's Pride in Diversity initiative has revealed the finalists for the 2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards ahead of the Sydney ceremony on 30 May.
Culture

Couch Potato | ‘Smoggie Queens’ is destined to be a cult classic

0
The new drag comedy series has just arrived on Foxtel.

Mark Latham ordered to pay costs in defamation trial

OUTinPerth -
Latham will be held responsible for most of Alex Greenwich's legal costs which are expected to be in the range of half a million dollars.
Read more

Former Liberal MP Rory Amon to face trail on child sex charges next year

Graeme Watson -
Amon has pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges levelled against him.
Read more

Did Peter Dutton’s team remove Pride flags ahead of his visit to Headspace?

OUTinPerth -
The Liberal leaders team have been accused of sweeping locations ahead of his appearances.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture