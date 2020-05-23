Masterchef fans hope for Brendan and Reece spin-off

Masterchef Australia has been a ratings success for Channel Ten, and many fans are hoping someone will commission a spin-off series for popular contestants Brendan Pang and Reece Hignall.

Perth based Brendan Pang is well known for his Bumplings food truck business that makes exquisite Chinese dumplings. While best friend Reece hails from Newcastle in New South Wales.

This season of the show has seen three new faces as fresh judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen took over the reins, but all the contestants have been on the show before.

Among the COVID-19 lockdown audiences are loving the shows positive approach and camaraderie among the contestants, and the banter between best mates Brendan and Reece has lead to suggestions they should get their own cooking show.

The idea of a cooking show with two gay hosts is pretty appealing.

In a recent interview Brendan shared that Reece is one of the first people he came out to. The pair met on the show back in 2018.

Last year Brendan let the whole world know his sexuality when he made a declaration on Facebook. Brendan told news.com that Reece’s reaction was similar to how he reacted when Katy Perry dropped by the Masterchef kitchen this season.

Only 13 of the 24 contestants in the current season remain, and this Sunday Jess Liemantara scored the much sought after immunity status.

OIP Staff

