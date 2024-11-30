MasterChef UK judge Greg Wallace accused of inappropriate behaviour

British TV host Greg Wallace, best known for hosting the UK TV shows MasterChef and Eat Well For Less, is at the centre of allegations about inappropriate sexual behaviour and comments.

Unnamed staff working on MasterChef have spoken out about the alleged behaviour saying Wallace on one occasion took off his shirt to give staff a ‘fashion show’, often made comments of a sexual nature, and asked staff members questions about their sex lives.

- Advertisement -

An unnamed lesbian member of the shows production team has reportedly said the host was “fascinated” by her sex life, and kept asking her if she was sure she did not want to date men.

It has been reported that 13 individuals have come forward and raised concern over Wallace’s alleged behaviour both in the workplace and in social settings. The accusations cover a period that stretches back over almost two decades. The allegations include three women who claim that the now 60-year-old star had groped them.

Greg Wallace (Shutterstock).

Lawyers for Wallace have denied the allegations. Banijay, the production company that creates MasterChef has announced that Wallace will step away from his role while an investigation is conducted.

“While this review is underway, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully cooperating throughout the process.

“Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.” a spokesperson said.

British newsreader Kirsty Wark, who appeared on the celebrity version of MasterChef in 2011, has told the BBC that she experienced Wallace making inappropriate jokes on set.

While British television personality Ulrika Jonsson has shared that she allegedly experienced Wallace making jokes about rape. Sir Rod Stewart has also weighed in on the controversy, accusing Wallace of acting like a bully towards his wife Penny Lancaster when she appeared on screen with him.

Wallace first found success with a grocery business before becoming a restauranter. He has hosted many British television programs including MasterChef, East Well For Less, and Inside the Factory. He’s been a contestant on Strictly Come Dacing, and the subject of an episode of Who Do You Think You Are?