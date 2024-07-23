Matildas to kick off ahead Olympics Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 has arrived, with football and Rugby Sevens kicking off the action from Wednesday, July 24, ahead of the Opening Ceremony on Saturday, July 27.

​

​Stan Sport will be your home for every event from Paris 2024, and they’re kicking off in style with a special broadcast ahead of the games.

The Olympics Daily – Preview Show from Wednesday, July 24, will give viewers a taste of what to expect throughout the Olympics on Stan Sport, all the way up until the Closing Ceremony on Monday, August 12.

​

​On Wednesday’s show, hosts Tara Rushton and Adam Peacock will be joined in studio by Grant Hackett, Elise Kellond-Knight and Michael Hooper, with a feature interview with Aussie golf sensation Min Woo Lee in Paris. Also joining throughout the Olympics, Chris Stubbs and Michael Atkinson will report on the ground in Paris as they speak with special guests and immerse themselves in everything France has to offer.

​

​This will be followed by two special preview shows on Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26, focusing on the football and Rugby Sevens specifically, as some of Australia’s medal hopes get their campaigns underway.

​

​Two exclusive daily shows will then be available on Stan Sport throughout the Games:

Olympics Daily hosted by Tara Rushton at 7:00am AEST daily starting Saturday, July 27 ​

Paris Preview hosted by Adam Peacock at 8:30am AEST daily starting Sunday, July 28 ​

The shows will include opinion and analysis from some of Australia’s most experienced Olympic voices and elite athletes, including Ash Barty, Grant Hackett, Stephanie Rice, Nova Peris, Michael Hooper, John Steffensen and more.

Paris 2024 gets underway on Wednesday, July 25 as the football and rugby sevens competitions get a headstart on the Olympics action.

​

​All eyes will be on the Matildas, as they take to the field for their opening blockbuster match against Germany on Friday, July 27. Australia’s Rugby Sevens teams will also kick off their Olympic campaigns with the women looking to replicate their Gold medal heroics at Rio 2016.

​

​The 16 days of competition will then commence full time following the Opening Ceremony at 3:00am AEST Saturday, July 28.

Key highlights this week:

Wednesday, July 24:

11:00pm AEST – Men’s Football – Argentina v Morocco, Uzbekistan v Spain

11:30pm AEST – Men’s Rugby Sevens – Australia v Samoa

Thursday, July 25:

2:00am AEST – Men’s Rugby Sevens – New Zealand v Japan

3:00am AEST – Men’s Rugby Sevens – Australia v Kenya

5:30am AEST – Men’s Rugby Sevens – New Zealand v South Africa

10:30pm AEST – Men’s Rugby Sevens – Argentina v Australia

Friday, July 26:

12:30am AEST – Men’s Rugby Sevens – New Zealand v Ireland

3:00am AEST – Women’s Football – Germany v Australia

From 5:00am AEST – Men’s Rugby Sevens – Quarter-Finals

Saturday, July 27:

3:00am AEST – Opening Ceremony

Head over to Olympics.com for the full schedule of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: Media release