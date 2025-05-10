Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Matt Canavan challenges David Littleproud for leadership of the Nationals

News

National’s leader David Littleproud will face a leadership challenge next week with Queensland Senator Matt Canavan announcing he’s after the party’s top job.

After announcing his intention to challenge for the leadership Senator Canavan wrote an opinion piece, published in The Australian newspaper, outlining why he believed a leadership change was needed.

- Advertisement -

He listed the coalition’s failure to overturn Labor’s ban on Western Australia’s live sheep trade as the major significant outcomes of the coalition not being returned to government at last week’s federal election.

Senator Matt Canavan and current leader David Littleproud.

He lists environmental regulations, the push for renewable power and the failure of current leaders to effectively explain the benefits of nuclear power as reasons for new leadership being needed.

“We were lectured that we should not speak up because “city” voters would be repelled if we fought for farmers, miners and factory workers. It was hard advice to take given it flew in the face of our successes over the past decade.” Senator Canavan said, commenting on the approach taken during the recent election campaign.

Senator Cananvan also writes that the Australian government needs to develop a plan for encouraging Australians to have more children.

“Our birthrate has collapsed to just 1.5 babies per woman and most do not understand how brutal the maths is. A rough rule of thumb is that the size of your next generation will be your current population multiplied by the birthrate divided by two – although science is moving fast on this, right now only women can have babies.

“Using this calculation, within three generations there will be just 11 million Australians descended from those alive today. In other words, every 100 Australians will have just 40 great-grandchildren. That’s sad because grandkids give the old people I know the most joy.” Senator Canavan wrote.

David Littleproud, who represents the Queensland seat of Maranoa, has been the National party’s leader since the 2022 election when he challenged Barnaby Joyce for the leadership position. He previously served as Deputy Leader under both Joyce and Michael McCormack. Littleproud entered the parliament at the 2016 election.

Matt Cananvan has been a senator since 2013 and served as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia between 2016 and 2020. Prior to entering parliament, he served as the Chief of Staff for Barnaby Joyce. His background is in economics, and he previously worked at the Productivity Commission.

Latest

News

More arrests in Victoria over gay dating app attacks

0
Community groups are concerned about the growing number of attacks on LGBTIQA+ people.
Culture

TIN teams up with Lostchild and Janethan for ‘Trust Your Touch’

0
Check out the steamy video filled with fantasies.
News

‘Deport Queers’: Shocking graffiti in WA’s Great Southern region

0
Authorities have rushed to remove the offensive graffiti.
News

Angus Taylor and Sussan Ley publicly announce leadership ambitions

0
Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley and Shadow Treasurer Angus...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

More arrests in Victoria over gay dating app attacks

0
Community groups are concerned about the growing number of attacks on LGBTIQA+ people.
Culture

TIN teams up with Lostchild and Janethan for ‘Trust Your Touch’

0
Check out the steamy video filled with fantasies.
News

‘Deport Queers’: Shocking graffiti in WA’s Great Southern region

0
Authorities have rushed to remove the offensive graffiti.
News

Angus Taylor and Sussan Ley publicly announce leadership ambitions

0
Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley and Shadow Treasurer Angus...
News

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis share news of the birth of their first child

0
The couple have announced the birth of a son and shared his name with the world.

More arrests in Victoria over gay dating app attacks

OUTinPerth -
Community groups are concerned about the growing number of attacks on LGBTIQA+ people.
Read more

TIN teams up with Lostchild and Janethan for ‘Trust Your Touch’

OUTinPerth -
Check out the steamy video filled with fantasies.
Read more

‘Deport Queers’: Shocking graffiti in WA’s Great Southern region

Graeme Watson -
Authorities have rushed to remove the offensive graffiti.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture