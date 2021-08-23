Senator Matt Canavan is not happy with new diverse Wiggles

Liberal National Party Senator Matt Canavan is not happy with cast additions on children’s television show The Wiggles.

The long running children’s show has announced new cast members for it’s upcoming production Fruit Salad TV which will stream on YouTube.

Three new female Wiggles and a male Wiggle will be added to the crew.

Three non-binary characters are also being added. They include a police officer who is largely non-verbal, a unicorn who likes the sun and an emotional, shy hand puppet.

Performers Tsehay Hawkins, John Pearce, Kelly Hamilton and Evie Ferries are being added to The Wiggles line-up, meaning their will now be multiple red, purple, blue and yellow Wiggles.

Original blue Wiggles Anthony Field commented on the casting saying they needed more diversity.

“I looked around the world and I thought: ‘We have to reflect our audience’. Our audience is not just one culture, we want children to see a mirror of themselves. I hope people, mums and dads as well, will feel included.”

Senator Matt Canavan however is disappointed with the move telling The Australian that he believes it might be the demise of the multi-million dollar entertainment brand.

“The Wiggles are free to do what they like. It was nice while it lasted. But you go woke, you go broke,” Canavan told The Australian.

The story has set off some amusing comments online. We’re just upset that the Grey Wiggle has not been included in the new show.

