Matt Edgerton appointed Artistic Director of Black Swan State Theatre Company

Black Swan State Theatre Company have announced the appointment of acclaimed Australian theatre maker Matt Edgerton as its new Artistic Director.



An award-winning director, dramaturg, writer and actor, Edgerton will lead Western Australia’s flagship theatre company into its next artistic chapter, succeeding outgoing Artistic Director Kate Champion.



A WAAPA graduate with more than 25 years’ experience across Australia’s theatre sector, Edgerton brings an exceptional record of artistic leadership, new work development and audience engagement. His career has spanned senior creative roles including Head of New Work at Melbourne Theatre Company, Artistic Director of Barking Gecko Theatre Company, Resident Artist at Bell Shakespeare and Senior Lecturer

in Acting at WAAPA.

Edgerton is widely recognised for creating bold, inventive theatre that connects deeply with audiences.



His directing credits include productions for Melbourne Theatre Company, Bell Shakespeare, Barking Gecko, The Last Great Hunt, Monkey Baa, Sport For Jove and numerous other leading Australian companies.



He has also enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Black Swan, directing The Seed, The Shepherd’s Hut and Fully Sikh, while appearing on stage in Plainsong and Speaking in Tongues.



Black Swan Chair Francois Witbooi said Edgerton’s appointment marks an exciting new era for the company.



“Matt is one of Australia’s most respected theatre artists and leaders. His remarkable ability to champion new voices while reimagining classic works makes him an exceptional choice to lead Black Swan into its next chapter. He deeply understands this company, its audiences and the unique role Black Swan plays in telling Western Australian stories.”



Witbooi said Edgerton’s vision aligns strongly with the company’s commitment to artistic excellence and community connection



“Matt brings an extraordinary combination of artistic ambition, generosity and strategic leadership. His passion for developing artists, building audiences and creating theatre that is inspiring, courageous and entertaining will ensure Black Swan continues to thrive as one of Australia’s leading theatre companies.”

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Edgerton said he is honoured to lead Black Swan.



“Black Swan gave me my first professional break in the epic Plainsong, directed by its Founding Artistic Director Andrew Ross. Nearly thirty years later, it is the greatest honour of my career to be appointed as the company’s fifth Artistic Director,” he said.



“I can’t wait to begin work with the amazing Black Swan team and our community of exceptional artists to create the next wave of great Western Australian theatre for audiences here and across the country – work that is bold, eclectic and unmistakably our own, “ Edgerton said.



Edgerton will commence full time as Artistic Director at the beginning of 2027, working closely with the company to build upon the strong artistic legacy established under Kate Champion’s leadership while shaping an exciting future for Black Swan State Theatre Company. Champion will continue to finalise the 2027 programme, and will conclude her term at the end of this year.