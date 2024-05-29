Max Richter to undertake his first ever world tour

Musician Max Richter is heading off on his first ever World Tour and the Australian leg will take place in February 2025.

As a composter Richter has made his mark with distinctive albums including Memory House, The Blue Notebooks, Infra and Voices.

In 2012 he gained worldwide attention for Recomposed, his reinterpretation of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. While 2015’s Sleep was an 8-hour epic that was based around the neuroscience of sleep.

Alongside his solo work Richter has created soundtracks for many films and television series including Invasion, The Leftovers, Mary Queen of Scots, Miss Sloane, Ad Astra, My Brilliant Friend, Waltz with Bashir and many others.

The tour will see Richter performing a selection of his best-loved works from The Blue Notebooks and In A Landscape on stage alongside the American Contemporary Music Ensemble.

In a Landscape is Richter’s soon to be released ninth studio album. The new record is described as a significant evolution in Richter’s musical journey, as he delves deeper into the themes of optimism and human emotion accompanied by an innovative exploration of electronic sounds and field recordings.

Speaking about his latest work Richter said it had links to one of his previous works.

“For me, the music on the record is about connecting or reconciling polarities. The electronics with the acoustic instruments, the natural world with the human world, and the big ideas of life with the personal and intimate.

“This is a dynamic I started to explore in my 2004 record The Blue Notebooks, and the new project shares many of that album’s concerns; in a way this record is another look at the themes of the earlier work, but from the perspective of our world and our lives in 2024.” Max Richter said.

The Australian section of the tour will see Richter performing in Brisbane on 11th February, followed by a show at the Sydney Opera House on 15th February, he’ll head to Melbourne’s Hamer Hall on 21st February, Adelaide’s Town Hall on 21st of February, and finally Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Sunday 23rd February.

Tickets go on sale Thursday June 6th at 10am local time from www.tegdainty.com.

