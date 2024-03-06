Maylands MLA Lisa Baker announces her retirement from politics

Labor MP Lisa Baker has announced she’s retire from politics at the next election.

Baker, who was first elected to parliament in 2008 was widely tipped to call time on her political life, she made made the announcement on social media.

“Today I am saying thank you to the good people in my electorate of Maylands. I will not be nominating for the seat of Maylands at the 2025 State election.

“You have placed so much faith in me, I appreciate your support, and I wanted you to hear this news from me first.” Baker said in a post directed at her supporters.

The MP said there had been many achievements during her time in the parliament including leading the push for marriage equality and abolishing the historic convictions for homosexuality.

Baker also said a commitment to ban conversion therapy practices had been obtained, and she’d advocated for changes to the equal opportunity laws and gender reassignment procedures.

While the MP was listing a commitment and advocacy in these areas as an achievement, the government is yet to introduce any legislation on equal opportunity law reform, and not removed the Gender Reassignment Board, despite making a commitment as far back as 2017.

A 2023 investigation by OUTinPerth showed that only one person had ever successfully applied to have a historical homosexual conviction expunged from their record.

Baker also listed stopping the opening of two liquor stores within her electorate as a big achievement, alongside legislation on animal welfare and the redevelopment of the Bayswater train station.

With an educational background in Psychology and Development Studies, prior to entering parliament Baker had worked at the National Native Title Tribunal and served as the CEO of the Western Australian Council of Social Services before entering parliament.

City of Bayswater councilor, a former Mayor, Dan Bull has long been tipped to replace Baker and he has confirmed he will nominate to be Labor’s candidate for Maylands in 2025. Bull has a background in law and rock ‘n’ roll. While he’s had a distinguished career in the law, he was also the keyboard player in Eskimo Joe for many years.

