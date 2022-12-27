Mel C pulls out of NYE gig in Poland over “alignment of issues”

Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, has pulled out of playing a New Year’s Eve show in Poland, saying she could not take part because it did not align to communities that she supports.

The singer posted the news to social media saying, “In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve.”

Chisholm said she hoped to return to Poland soon and wished her fans a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for the year ahead.

While she did not specifically name the reason for her withdrawal from a show being put on by Poland’s national broadcaster, fans assumed it related to her support for LGBTIQA+ communities. Broadcaster TVP has been accused of fueling anti-gay sentiment in the conservative nation.

Chisolm has often spoken about her support for queer people, included them in her music videos and picked up awards for her allyship.

Alongside her success in The Spice Girls the singer has also performed in musical theatre and had several successful solo albums. She is the only artist to find success on the British charts as a solo artist, as part of a duo performance, a quartet and a quintet.

Her most recent album is 2020’s eponymously titled Melanie C, it’s the 8th record of her solo career. In september she released her autobiography: Who I Am: My Story.

