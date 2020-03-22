Spice Girl Melanie C shares video for new track ‘Who I Am’

Melanie C has shared the video for her new tune Who I Am.

Since releasing her debut solo album in 1999 the Spice Girl has put out seven albums of material. Her most recent album Stages came out in 2016 and featured some of her favourite musical theatre tunes.

Last year Melanie C returned to putting out original musical. The new clip sees Melanie Chisholm visiting her past in a museum of her former looks.

The singer recently visited Australia headlining Brisbane’s Big Gay Day. While she was in the country she dropped by The Project on Channel Ten and said the song was about self acceptance.

In a statement accompanying the new release Melanie C expanded on the songs themes.

“It’s about how I’ve changed and developed through my life. The more courage I’ve found, the more I have been able to express myself and grow into the woman I now am.”

Take a look at the new video.

OIP Staff

