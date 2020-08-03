Melanie C has a new song ‘In and Out of Love’ and it’s another banger

Melanie C has released another tune from her forthcoming album which is going to be called Melanie C.

In and Out of Love is the third single to be lifted from the record, and Melanie says she wanted to give the world a tune they could dance to.

“I’m absolutely over the moon with “In and Out of Love”! Hopefully it’s the fun, upbeat pop banger we’ve all been waiting for in these difficult times. To go with a fun pop song, we’ve made a really fun video. Dancers, outfits and a fantastic location – it may be my most pop-tastic video ever!”

The album will out at the beginning of October. Take a look at the new clip.

