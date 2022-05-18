Melbourne Int’l Comedy Festival Roadshow heads around the nation

Buckle up and jump on board the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow as it heads off on the ultimate road trip, home-delivering the freshest and funniest superstars from this year’s Festival to neighbourhoods across Australia.

With over 70 stops scheduled across the nation, the Festival is eager as ever to cross state borders and break out the laughs.

From the Sunshine State to the great outback and beyond, Festival favourites and newcomers hitting our highways include Alex Ward, Annie Louey, Blake Freeman, Cal Wilson, Carl Donnelly (UK), Dane Simpson, Daniel Connell, Ivan Aristeguieta, Jay Wymarra, Lizzy Hoo, Mel Buttle, Nikki Britton, Prue Blake, Sam Taunton, Takashi Wakasugi (JPN), Perth’s own Tor Snyder and more.

In its 24th year, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow aims to roll out the best stand up, sketch, and satire across venues in all corners of the nation.

From April through July, the travelling line-up will towns and cities all over Australia, including Albany, Broome, Bunbury, Esperance, Kalgoorlie, Karratha, Mandurah, Margaret River, Moora, Port Hedland and Perth here in the west.

For tickets and more information, head to comedyfestival.com.au

