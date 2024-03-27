Melbourne’s queer post-punk trio Boyfriend TV share two singles

Boyfriend TV – the collaborative Naarm/Melbourne post-punk project of Louis Avolo (electronics, vocals, bass), Nathaniel Currie (electric guitar) and Harry Hughes (drums) – have made their official debut with the release of two new studio singles, Pornstar of the World and Fawning.

The band have been a live favourite and a series of demos they put out on Bandcamp have also gotten a lot of fans, but now they’re sharing their first official releases.

The trio describe their sound as “post-punk poppers with an everything including the kitchen sink kinda attitude!”

Their sound is one of gristling guitar, post-industrial beats and distorted synth.

Speaking of their new song Pornstar of the World, Avolo shares, “It was kinda inspired by my own personal experience with hookup culture; while it’s easy to sleep with someone via apps, it’s difficult to feel any type of fulfilment from these encounters.”

“It also references the lockdowns of 2020/2021, where porn had a crazy boom, more people starting OnlyFans and sexy Twitter (currently known as X), looking for some sort of relief from our new-found reality.”

He adds, “Pornstars are quite literally the hottest celebrities in the world at the moment. I kinda created this character for the song; this person who is the “pornstar of the world”. He gets a lot of attention and is adored by many, yet can’t seem to find fulfilment despite constant validation. He is looking for some sort of love, but is not sure where to find it’s all a bit tongue and cheek, physically and figuratively.

Accompanying the cut is a music video by Avolo who serves as Director and Producer, alongside Carmen-Sibha Keiso (Director of Photography, Editor) and Harry Hughes (Editor).

“Pornstars of the World was the first music video that I’ve directed and produced.” Avolo said. “As an ode to the history of pornstars, it was fun convincing friends to get a little raunchy and lean into the euphemisms of the track.”

Having a debut single about porn stars seems on brand for a band who share a name with a well-known gay porn site. Back in the mid 90’s Perth had a succession of indie bands named after cartoon characters, Melbournites – let us know if you come across any other porn site monikered bands!