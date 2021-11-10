Join Melissa Palinkas for a decadent PrideFEST feast this Wednesday

Join Young George Executive Chef and co-owner Melissa Palinkas for a decadent feast this PrideFEST season.

Known for her ‘nose to tail’ or ‘root to shoot’ philosophy, Palinkas makes sure nothing is wasted – and everything is delicious.

The Good Food Guide’s 2019 Chef of the Year is offering a four-course share meal tonight as part of PrideFEST festivities, with matching wines for every course to boot.

The menu includes pickled cuttlefish toast, smoked ricotta & vegetables, Wagyu beef neck with charred onions and mushroom sauce, meringue with banana and passionfruit and much, much more.

Join Melissa Palinkas for a decadent feast tonight from 6:30pm. For more information, head to pridewa.com.au

OIP Staff

