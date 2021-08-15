Men accused of rape allegedly ‘faked being gay’ to lure woman

A Western Australian court has heard that two men allegedly pretended to be a gay couple before luring a woman to a public toilet in Scarborough, where they are accused of raping her.

Alberto Nicoletti, 29, appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court this week, facing 10 charges spanning over five years and involving six women.

His alleged long history of sexual assaults was revealed after police released an image of two men leaving a public toilet in March 2021, shortly after a woman inside was sexually assaulted.

WA Today has reported that Nicoletti and his friend Vincenzo Mineo, 36, allegedly befriended the woman at the Scarborough’s Lookout bar before inviting her to head to the public toilet to take cocaine with them. The duo allegedly told the woman that they were gay.

Police allege that the pair both assaulted the woman, before moving on to another bar in the precinct where they are both of accused of committing additional separate sexual assaults on two more women.

Additionally Nicoletti has been charged over three other incidents. In 2016 he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the carpark of his Lago Di Como restaurant in South Perth.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met outside the Windsor Hotel in South Perth in 2020. Prosecutors said he offered a lift to the woman who had fallen on the pavement outside the hotel, and then later raped her at her home.

In December 2020 he is accused of assaulting a woman at Northbridge venue Henry Summer, and this July he is said to have posed as an Uber Driver and assaulted a woman he picked up outside Leederville’s Hip-E Club.

Nicoletti was remanded in custody, while Mineo was placed on home detention.

Nicoletti’s charges include two counts of Aggravated Sexual Penetration without Consent, four counts of Sexual Penetration without Consent, one count of Deprivation of Liberty, one count of Aggravated Indecent Assault, two counts of Unlawful and Indecent Assault; and one count of No Authority to Drive.

Mineo was charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Penetration without Consent, one count of Sexual Penetration without Consent, and one count of Aggravated Indecent Assault.

Police are urging people who may have additional information, or be aware of other incidents to come forward by contacting Crime Stoppers.

