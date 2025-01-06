Meta says deleting LGBTIQA+ content from Facebook was “technical error”

Meta, the company behind Facebook, has offered an explanation for deleting LGBTIQA+ related posts and groups on their platform.

Speaking to the ABC a spokesperson attributed the mass deletions to a “technical error” and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Over several months in late 2024 LGBTIQA+ publishers, individuals and community groups across Australia found their content being deleted for a variety of reasons, including claims posts we “cybersecurity risks” or accusations that content contained nudity or sexually explicit content, when it did not.

Since the issue was first raised in LGBTIQA+ publications including OUTinPerth and QNews, the company has ignored requests for comment. Community groups affected by the bans had no recourse as the platform’s appeals process appears to be automated and rejected all submissions.

Meta publicly acknowledged the deletions were due to a technical error when the ABC published a major report on their activities.

The deleted content included information on vital mental health services, suicide prevention programs, and community groups that connect people.

OUTinPerth Co-editor Graeme Watson.

OUTinPerth heard from many local groups who experienced their posts being taken down, and our news reports were also removed including political stories, and the news of the death of a respected community leader. With each infraction users were given punishments via restrictions on their accounts.

Speaking to the ABC OUTinPerth co-editor said the lack of communication from Facebook had left LGBTIQA+ communities on “tenterhooks”.



“Meta has given us no information beyond a little pop-up that says you’re a problem, we’ve taken away your posts, stop being a problem,” he said.

OUTinPerth reached out to Meta about the issue several times but never received any response. In the ABC’s report they note that they also struggled to get a response from the company, and the response that was given was brief and did not address many of the issues being raised.

The company’s actions have been questioned by Human Rights Commissioner Dr Lorraine Finlay who says more transparency is needed.

“It’s not that we need one particular body telling us what can and can’t be on the internet,” Commissioner Finlay told the ABC.

“We actually need robust accountability and transparency frameworks to make sure people using digital spaces have a clear understanding of what is and isn’t allowed.

“And one of the things we’re quite concerned about is that there seems to be censorship happening, without people really understanding why posts have been removed or how they can stop important information from being reinstated.