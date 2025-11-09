Miami Horror to headline Pride Live 2025

Miami Horror will be the headline act at this year’s Pride Live event. They’ll be joined by Tseba, and drag stars Karen from Finance and Spankie Jackzon.

The show will be taking place at the Ice Cream Factory in Northbridge on Thursday 27th November.

The new event was added to the PrideFEST calendar in 2024 and saw a massive concert featuring Cub Sport, Vera Blue, Montaigne and PNAU.

The live concert is just one of many events included in this years PrideFEST Guide that has just been made public.

OUTinPerth spoke to Benjamin Platt about the Miami Horror’s Perth show back in October.

The project featuring Daniel Whitechurch and Benjamin Plant first released music back in 2008, and two years later their debut album Illumination debuted in the Australian top 10. In 2015 they enjoyed more success with All Possible Futures.

While a smattering of EPs and singles followed, fans of the band had to wait until this year for the band’s acclaimed third album We Always Had Tomorrow.

Plant said the show would be filled with the band’s big hits, and a few cuts from the new album.

Tickets are on sale now.