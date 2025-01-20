Micah Leroy, a trans guy with cerebral palsy, has something to say to his critics

Micah Leroy is a young trans guy who is currently studying at the University of Minesota, he has cerebral palsy. This week video footage of him was widely shared online, with people commenting on his ability to give consent for medical procedures.

The young man says he’s completely capable of making his own decisions and is happy with his choices to live life as a transgender man.

After he recently had top surgery, Leroy did what many people who are transgender do, he posted a short video to his Instagram account that showed off his bare chest and prominent scars. It’s one of many videos he’s made documenting his gender transition journey over the last year.

Leroy struggles to vocalise, which is the effect of cerebral palsy, and he uses a wheelchair to get about. He communicates with the aid of technology, and his chair is controlled by his head movements.

Micah Leroy (Instagram)

After Leroy uploaded his Instagram video it was quickly reposted across social media platforms with campaigners opposed to transgender people being allowed access to affirmative health care sharing their thoughts on the young man’s ability to consent to surgery.

British internet personality Oli London, who gained fame for his extensive surgery he underwent to look Korean, before announcing he was a transgender woman, but now describes himself as a de-transitioner and campaigner against ‘wokeness’, shared several of Leroy’s clips.

Misgendering Leroy as a woman, London appeared to question medical professional’s decision to allow him to transition gender.

The clip was picked up by US politician Marjorie Taylor Green who added ““This is criminal! What doctor did this? What hospital allowed this? Who paid for this?” Although there is no indication that any criminal conduct has occurred.

Canadian activist Chris Elston, known as Billboard Chris, also shared the video saying, “Doctors in this cult don’t care about disabilities”

“Quite the opposite. They transition a higher percentage of people with mental disabilities and comorbidities.” he posted.

Australian voices opposed to the gender affirmation model of care also shared Leroy’s video.

It was posted by Family First political candidate Lyle Shelton, who is the former head of the Australian Christian Lobby, called for all youth gender clinics to be closed, calling gender fluid ideology as “evil”.

Kirralie Smith the leader of Binary Australia described the footage of Leroy celebrating his surgery as “cruel” and “horrifying”.

Sky News Presenter Rita Panahi.

Sky news presenter Rita Panahi posted the clip with a quote from 18th century French writer Voltaire saying, “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities…” before adding, “This is as much why Trump won as the border and economy. He’s the counter to the evil shit behind this lunacy.”

Western Australian politician Sophia Moermond shared Panahi’s comments and added her own thoughts saying “”This is indeed atrocious. Consent means nothing to these ideologues.”

Sophia Moermond speaks at Kellie-Jay Keen’s Let Women Speak rally in Perth in March 2024.

Moermond was elected to the WA parliament as a member of the Legalise Cannibals party but quit the party to sit as an independent. It was later revealed she’d been dumped from the party’s 2025 election ticket.

She is now running for reelection focusing largely on opposition to people who are transgender and opposing surrogacy reforms that would make it easier for LGBTIQA+ people to start a family.

Micah Leroy says he can make his own decisions

As the posts were shared across social media people suggested that Leroy’s doctors and parents should be imprisoned or executed. While the posts had not identified Leroy, people quickly found the original post on his Instagram account, and he was overwhelmed with a wave of hateful messages.

Now Leroy has spoken out against those saying he might not be capable of making his own decisions. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old said, ‘I am making these decisions.’

‘I am my own legal guardian. And people don’t understand that.’ Leroy said.

Micah is able to speak, but it can be difficult to understand what he is saying. His assisted him to share his thoughts with the Daily Mail. He outlined that he’d come out at 14, and both his parents are very supportive.

Since his video was highlighted by activists he’s had to turn of the notifications from Instagram, but he hopes people will understand the people with disabilities can speak for themselves.

‘I want to blow up the internet because I want to help other people who are trans and disabled know that it’s okay,’ Micah said.

‘I want people to keep their minds open and not be bigots. People with disabilities are able to do whatever they f*****g want.’

Leroy says after he graduated from college his goal is to go into politics with dreams of becoming the USA’s first transgender congressman with cerebral palsy.

While some people with cerebral palsy have an intellectual disability, it’s estimated that 50% of people living with the condition have no mental impairment.

OUTinPerth has reached out to Rita Panahi, Sophia Moermond and Micah Leroy for comment.