Micah McLaurin rebrands as Saint Micah with new track ‘The Grind’

We have been following the career of Micah McLaurin for a few years, but it appears the singer has undergone a rebranding and is now performing as Saint Micah.

They have just released a new track, The Grind, which is instantly danceable and accompanied by a video packed with striking visuals.

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A blurb on the performer’s social media platforms outlined the new name and persona.

“Saint Micah is emerging with a new name, a new mythology, and a darker creative chapter built around transformation, pressure, and reinvention.”

“More than a simple name change, the shift marks the beginning of an artist stepping into a more mysterious, cinematic identity – polished but unstable, elegant but intense, and fully aware that the most interesting pop stars are never just releasing music, they are building worlds,” the statement read.

The Grind is the first release under this new name, and an album titled Meltdown is expected later in the year.