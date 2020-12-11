Michael Griffiths signs on as AD of Perth International Cabaret Festival

Much loved performer Michael Griffiths has signed on to be the founding Artistic Director of the newly launch Perth International Cabaret Festival.

A graduate of the Music Theatre degree at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) and winner of multiple awards including a Helpmann Award for Best Cabaret Performer in 2016, Griffiths commences his appointment immediately.

Having spent many years studying in Perth and returning several times a year to perform, Griffiths has established a dedicated, loyal audience base and considers

Perth his second home.

“I’m delighted to be appointed as the inaugural artistic director for the first cabaret festival in Perth – a place that is very dear to me —and to bring my love of cabaret to Perth audiences is a very special opportunity,” Griffiths said of the announcement.

“After such a challenging year, it’s so important that we gather together, share stories and connect. Working closely with the programming team, we’re making sure this brand new festival will be fresh, diverse, and have something for everyone; celebrating the very best of Western Australia and providing a platform for visiting and local artists and audiences to collide.

We’ve got lots of terrific surprises planned and can’t wait to announce them soon,” he said.

Inaugural and Interim Chair, PICF, John Poulsen shared his excitement about the appointment.

“Michael Griffiths brings to Perth International Cabaret Festival a wealth and depth of artistic flair and knowledge and we couldn’t be happier that Michael has accepted the invitation to join the festival.”

Griffiths’ career are seen him appear in big budget musicals including Jersey Boys, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Shout! and We Will Rock You, but it’s in the world of cabaret where he has made his mark paying tribute to artists including Cole Porter, Madonna, Annie Lennox and Peter Allen.

His performances delighted critics and audiences across every cabaret festival in Australia and beyond to New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Hong Kong, Christchurch, Auckland and Edinburgh Fringe where he received five star reviews and standing ovations.

Michael won the Best Cabaret Adelaide Fringe Award in 2014 and Best Cabaret Adelaide Fringe Weekly Award in 2015 and 2016. In 2015 Michael was Artistic Director for Feast Festival, Adelaide’s LGBTIQ+ festival.

The inaugural PICF season will run from Saturday 19 June to Sunday 27 June 2021 at His Majesty’s Theatre .

Established in December 2019, the co-creators of PICF, Ali Welburn and Graham Lovelock struck on the idea of starting a cabaret festival in Perth when they realised that Perth is the only major capital city, and therefore WA the only state, in Australia that didn’t have a dedicated cabaret festival in its annual arts calendar mix.

Find out more at perthcabaret.com.au

Source: Media Release, Image: Kurt Sneddon

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.