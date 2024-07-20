Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Michaela Jae returns with new track ‘Green Lights’

News

Michaela Jae has just shared a stunning new video. The singer who starred on Pose as MJ Rodriquez is getting ready to share her debut album later this year.

Speaking to People magazine Michaela shared that the track will be featured on their forthcoming debut album 33 which is scheduled to arrive in September.

- Advertisement -

After finding fame playing Blanca on the television series Pose, the performer went on to appear in the Apple TV series Loot and American Horror Story: Delicate. At the same time as maintaining their acting career, they’re also developing a pop music persona.

The video sees Michaela Jae playing a hybrid humanoid woman from the future called 33F7. The clip is a little reminiscent of Borg Seven of Nine from Star Trek, and also is a throwback to Janet and Michael Jackson’s spacey video for Scream.

Jae has confirmed that the reference to the Jackson’s clip is not a coincidence, she’s a massive fan of both Michael and Janet.

The new tune follows on from previous single I Am, which begun the story of 337F.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | DJ Larry Levan was born

0
DJ Larry Levan was born on this day in 1954. He left this world too early – aged just 38 years old in 1992.
News

The musical version of ‘The Wedding Singer’ opens tonight in Northbridge

0
It's the latest production from Drew Anthony Creative.
News

First of its kind HIV cure case to be revealed at AIDS 2024

0
For the first time, scientists will share information about the “next Berlin Patient”.
News

Opinion | Guardianship Law Reform: A Marathon, not a Sprint 

0
GRAI Chair David Gibson on why we need to act on guardianship laws.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | DJ Larry Levan was born

0
DJ Larry Levan was born on this day in 1954. He left this world too early – aged just 38 years old in 1992.
News

The musical version of ‘The Wedding Singer’ opens tonight in Northbridge

0
It's the latest production from Drew Anthony Creative.
News

First of its kind HIV cure case to be revealed at AIDS 2024

0
For the first time, scientists will share information about the “next Berlin Patient”.
News

Opinion | Guardianship Law Reform: A Marathon, not a Sprint 

0
GRAI Chair David Gibson on why we need to act on guardianship laws.
News

Queer Liberation Boorloo announces protest ahead of parliament’s return

0
They'll hold a rally for transgender rights in the Northbridge Piaza on Sunday 11th August.

On This Gay Day | DJ Larry Levan was born

OUTinPerth -
DJ Larry Levan was born on this day in 1954. He left this world too early – aged just 38 years old in 1992.
Read more

The musical version of ‘The Wedding Singer’ opens tonight in Northbridge

Graeme Watson -
It's the latest production from Drew Anthony Creative.
Read more

First of its kind HIV cure case to be revealed at AIDS 2024

Graeme Watson -
For the first time, scientists will share information about the “next Berlin Patient”.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture