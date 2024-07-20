Michaela Jae returns with new track ‘Green Lights’

Michaela Jae has just shared a stunning new video. The singer who starred on Pose as MJ Rodriquez is getting ready to share her debut album later this year.

Speaking to People magazine Michaela shared that the track will be featured on their forthcoming debut album 33 which is scheduled to arrive in September.

After finding fame playing Blanca on the television series Pose, the performer went on to appear in the Apple TV series Loot and American Horror Story: Delicate. At the same time as maintaining their acting career, they’re also developing a pop music persona.

The video sees Michaela Jae playing a hybrid humanoid woman from the future called 33F7. The clip is a little reminiscent of Borg Seven of Nine from Star Trek, and also is a throwback to Janet and Michael Jackson’s spacey video for Scream.

Jae has confirmed that the reference to the Jackson’s clip is not a coincidence, she’s a massive fan of both Michael and Janet.

The new tune follows on from previous single I Am, which begun the story of 337F.