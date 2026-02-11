Michelle Rogers appointed chair of Rainbow Futures WA

Rainbow Futures WA (RFWA), the state’s peak body for LGBTIQA+ communities has announced the appointment of Michelle Rogers as Chair of the Board, commencing 1 March 2026.

Rogers is an experienced senior leader across the not-for-profit, local government and higher education sectors, with more than 40 years’ experience in human services, service delivery, equity and governance.

- Advertisement -

She has held major leadership roles with responsibility for strategic planning and large operational portfolios supporting the mental health and wellbeing of service users. Rogers has previously been a senior leader at Edith Cowan University and Curtin University, and has previously served on the boards of Pride WA and The Pinnacle Foundation.

Michelle Rogers and Conrad Liveris.

Rainbow Futures WA said Rogers brings a deep, practical commitment to LGBTIQA+ inclusion and

community building in WA.



Conrad Liveris, the outgoing Chair of the organisation said he was pleased to be handing the reigns over to the new leader.



“Michelle brings the skills this role demands, governance maturity, calm leadership, and a values-led approach grounded in collaboration. In our discussions, she has emphasised a strong focus on strengthening RFWA’s sustainability and development, while remaining firmly anchored in inclusion and RFWA’s values.

“She was also appropriately humble about the responsibility of the Chair role, an indicator of good judgement.”



Liveris said Rogers was a unanimous appointment by the Board, following an external recruitment process that attracted a strong field of high-calibre applicants.



Liveris also acknowledged the organisation’s volunteer foundations.



“Rainbow Futures WA exists because of the goodwill, time and expertise freely given by LGBTIQA+ community members and allies over many years. The effort of our volunteer leaders, past and present, has built the credibility and momentum that RFWA now carries as the peak body. We are, and I personally am, deeply grateful for that work, and for the relationships that sustain it.”

Rogers’ appointment comes at a significant point in Rainbow Futures WA’s growth and impact. Since being formally appointed as the state-funded peak body in October 2024, RFWA has accelerated its advocacy and sector development work while building the foundations of an organisation that has traditionally relied solely on volunteers.

Over this period, RFWA has supported delivery of key law reforms (including birth certificates and surrogacy/assisted reproductive technology reforms), led community consultation to inform WA’s first whole-of-government LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy, and published the Community Priorities Report based on input from almost 600 community members and allies.

RFWA has also strengthened engagement with First Nations communities, expanded relationships across regional WA, and supported improved sector resourcing, including the announcement of an additional $2.25 million in funding.



Dr Misty Farquhar, RFWA CEO, said the organisation has delivered substantial outcomes in recent times.



“Over the past 18 months we have delivered substantial outcomes while building the organisation’s capacity from a small base. Michelle’s appointment strengthens our governance as expectations grow, and

supports our commitment to community-led work that is relational, inclusive and effective.”



Speaking of her new role Michelle Rogers said she was honoured by stepping into the role of chair.



“I’m honoured to serve as Chair. I am excited to contribute to RFWA and the LGBTIQA+ community in this role. It is a privilege to step into this role, and I intend to work collaboratively with my colleagues, staff, volunteers, stakeholders and the community. Our work is only successful if we keep community voice at the centre.”



To ensure a smooth handover, Conrad Liveris will remain on the Board until 30 June 2026. RFWA have also said they are considering additional appointments to the Board.

Rogers, who joined the Rainbow Futures board last year, will continue to serve alongside Barry Cosker, Charlotte Glance and Dr Leanda Mason.

The groups Advisory Committee, previously called it’s Steering Group, currently comprises Stevie Lane, Michelle Hunter, Kristi Leigh Gorringe and Dani Wright Toussaint. The organisation’s staffing as grown to include four team members with Nat Latter, Kim Balfour and Tanesha Bennell working along Dr Misty Farquhar.

The groups structure of governance boards and advisory committees, drawn from an invitation membership has previously been described by community members and confusing and lacking accountability and transparency.

OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is also an employee of Edith Cowan University and previously worked under Michelle Rogers. Stevie Lane is also an employee of ECU.