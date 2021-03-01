Michelle Visage teams up with Steps for ‘Heartbreak in the City’

Steps have just released a very special version of their track Heartbreak In This City featuring the amazing Michelle Visage. The remix version with Michelle is their fourth single to be taken from their latest album What The Future Holds.

While Michelle Visage is best known for sitting to the side of RuPaul on the various versions of Drag Race, she is also a successful singer having been part of the 90’s house music outfit Seduction. Visage also provides vocals for S.O.U.L S.Y.S.T.E.M who covered Bill Wither’s hit Lovely Day on The Bodyguard soundtrack.

Heartbreak In This City has been the clear fan favourite and sees the band reunite with songwriter Karl Twigg who was responsible for their hits One For Sorrow, Deeper Shade of Blue and Stomp. Its the first time they’ve colleaborated in nearly a decade. Michelle Visage shared her excitement about the collaboration. “To say that I’m honoured to record a song with pop icons STEPS is the understatement of the year. With the state of the world today, we all need music that makes us feel good and trust me when I tell you, Heartbreak In This City is an absolute BOP! After years of dreaming about it, for at least a moment in time, I can officially be “Michelle from Steps”! CAN SOMEONE PINCH ME PLEASE? I hope everyone loves listening to it as much as I loved recording it!” Visage has been a big supporter of the band and their latest album. The band described what spurred the new single mix, band member Lee Latchford-Evans said it all began during an Instagram live chat. “The idea for this collaboration came about when we did an Instagram Live with Michelle on album release week.” Latchford-Evans said. Bandmate Ian ‘H’ Watkins said he proposed the idea that Michelle join them on the tune, while Lisa Scott-Evans declared the co-lab now made Visage the unofficial sixth member of the group. Faye Tozer and Michelle Visage actually have a lot in common.

“Not only did Michelle and I have the same dance partner Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing, but we both played the role of Miss Hedge in the West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. We’ve since become good friends and constantly chat all things Strictly and Drag Race by WhatsApp!” Tozer said.

The band will be heading out on a massive tour later this year with Sophie Ellis-Bextor joining them on the road.

Listen to the new version.



