Michelle Yeoh returns in original film ‘Star Trek: Section 31’

Paramount+ has announced that the original movie Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere in 2025 on Friday, 24 January.

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favourite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery’s first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.

Star Trek: Section 31 also stars Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy-winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry). Miku Martineau (Kate) also portrays a young Philippa Georgiou.

The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is currently in production for season one in Toronto, with Paramount+ also revealing the series has been renewed for a second season.

All seasons of the award-winning original series Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, and the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

Star Trek: Section 31 comes to Paramount+ on 24 January 2025.