Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Michelle Yeoh returns in original film ‘Star Trek: Section 31’

Culture

Paramount+ has announced that the original movie Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere in 2025 on Friday, 24 January.

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favourite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery’s first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.

- Advertisement -

Star Trek: Section 31 also stars Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy-winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry). Miku Martineau (Kate) also portrays a young Philippa Georgiou.

The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is currently in production for season one in Toronto, with Paramount+ also revealing the series has been renewed for a second season.

All seasons of the award-winning original series Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, and the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

Star Trek: Section 31 comes to Paramount+ on 24 January 2025.

Latest

Culture

Keiynan Lonsdale pulls out of The Court Pride Party, Alyssa Edwards to headline

0
The drag star will be heading to Perth the celebrate Pride.
Community

Meet Jeb Brown the reigning Mr Bear Perth

0
Jeb Brown is now heading to Southern HiBearnation to represent WA.
Community

Karaoke with an Accent returns for PrideFEST 2024

0
celebrate the unique backgrounds and voices of LGBTQIA+ migrants in Perth.
Lifestyle

October is Breast Cancer awareness month; Have you been screened?

0
Have you been screened? Screening Saves Lives.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Keiynan Lonsdale pulls out of The Court Pride Party, Alyssa Edwards to headline

0
The drag star will be heading to Perth the celebrate Pride.
Community

Meet Jeb Brown the reigning Mr Bear Perth

0
Jeb Brown is now heading to Southern HiBearnation to represent WA.
Community

Karaoke with an Accent returns for PrideFEST 2024

0
celebrate the unique backgrounds and voices of LGBTQIA+ migrants in Perth.
Lifestyle

October is Breast Cancer awareness month; Have you been screened?

0
Have you been screened? Screening Saves Lives.
Culture

New Order to tour in 2025 with first show at Perth’s RAC Arena

0
The legendary band will playing their biggest hits.

Keiynan Lonsdale pulls out of The Court Pride Party, Alyssa Edwards to headline

OUTinPerth -
The drag star will be heading to Perth the celebrate Pride.
Read more

Meet Jeb Brown the reigning Mr Bear Perth

Graeme Watson -
Jeb Brown is now heading to Southern HiBearnation to represent WA.
Read more

Karaoke with an Accent returns for PrideFEST 2024

OUTinPerth -
celebrate the unique backgrounds and voices of LGBTQIA+ migrants in Perth.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture