Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Mid-Century Modern cancelled after just one series

Culture

Mid-Century Modern, The comedy TV series starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham will not be returning for a second series.

The series, that is available on Disney+ in Australia, was touted as a gay take on The Golden Girls, three gay friends, and the mother of one of the characters, coming together to share a home in the latter years.

- Advertisement -

Linda Lavin starred in the first series as Sybil Schneiderman, the mother of Nathan Lane’s character Bunny. The actor passed away in December 2024at the age of 87, part way through the filming of the first series.

The show’s creator Max Mutchnick, who was also was behind the popular series Will & Grace, announced on social media that show would not be returning.

“”Ten great episodes… Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.” Mutchnick said.

The show had received mainly positive reviews on its debut but did not appear to strike a chord with viewers. The show is made by US streamer Hulu, who do not release audience figures.

Latest

News

Charlie Kirk alleged assassin Tyler Robinson appears at court hearing

0
He is yet to enter a plea against the charges.
History

On This Gay Day | Hollywood icon James Dean died in 1955

0
Was James Dean gay or bisexual? Some of his friends have said he certainly was.
Culture

Relive the Tension – Kylie releases live album of 2025 tour

0
The tour has seen Kylie pick up an ARIA nomination for Best Live Act.
Culture

Before he died Terrence Stamp filmed scenes for Priscilla sequel

0
The surprise announcement comes just months after the actor's death at 87.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Charlie Kirk alleged assassin Tyler Robinson appears at court hearing

0
He is yet to enter a plea against the charges.
History

On This Gay Day | Hollywood icon James Dean died in 1955

0
Was James Dean gay or bisexual? Some of his friends have said he certainly was.
Culture

Relive the Tension – Kylie releases live album of 2025 tour

0
The tour has seen Kylie pick up an ARIA nomination for Best Live Act.
Culture

Before he died Terrence Stamp filmed scenes for Priscilla sequel

0
The surprise announcement comes just months after the actor's death at 87.
Culture

Singer Lola Young collapses on stage in New York

0
Lola Young has reassured fans she's okay, but has cancelled her next concert appearance.

Charlie Kirk alleged assassin Tyler Robinson appears at court hearing

OUTinPerth -
He is yet to enter a plea against the charges.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Hollywood icon James Dean died in 1955

OUTinPerth -
Was James Dean gay or bisexual? Some of his friends have said he certainly was.
Read more

Relive the Tension – Kylie releases live album of 2025 tour

OUTinPerth -
The tour has seen Kylie pick up an ARIA nomination for Best Live Act.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture