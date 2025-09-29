Mid-Century Modern cancelled after just one series

Mid-Century Modern, The comedy TV series starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham will not be returning for a second series.

The series, that is available on Disney+ in Australia, was touted as a gay take on The Golden Girls, three gay friends, and the mother of one of the characters, coming together to share a home in the latter years.

- Advertisement -

Linda Lavin starred in the first series as Sybil Schneiderman, the mother of Nathan Lane’s character Bunny. The actor passed away in December 2024at the age of 87, part way through the filming of the first series.

The show’s creator Max Mutchnick, who was also was behind the popular series Will & Grace, announced on social media that show would not be returning.

“”Ten great episodes… Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.” Mutchnick said.

The show had received mainly positive reviews on its debut but did not appear to strike a chord with viewers. The show is made by US streamer Hulu, who do not release audience figures.