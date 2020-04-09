Midnite Youth Theatre Company seek students for Midnite Monologues

The Midnite Youth Theatre Company have announced a new project open to students across Western Australia.

Following the announcement they would be postponing their planned production of Romeo and Juliet, the local company have a new plan to keep young people connected and engaged.

Midnite Monologues is a solo drama showcase open to any student in WA from Year 7 to Year 12, as well as Years 5 & 6 students from Christ Church Grammar School.

The online project will give young people the opportunity to get involved, present their acting talents and develop their skills in screen and live performance.

Successful applicants will be cast with a monologue to rehearse and perform, with the Midnite Youth Theatre Company directors and artists providing online support along the way.

Final performances will be showcased on stage in front of a live audience, with awards for most outstanding performance across each year level.

For more information on Midnite Monologues, head to midnite.ccgs.wa.edu.au

