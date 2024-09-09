Search
Mike and Pete are all set for the new season of My Kitchen Rules

Culture

When the ever-popular My Kitchen Rules returns to our TV screens tonight it will feature local friends Mike and Pete.

The old friends have a shared Italian heritage and a passion for authentic, home-style cooking. Pete promises to bring flair to the plating, while Mike’s unfiltered banter promises to add spice to the conversation and ruffle feathers at the table.

Mike and Pete are both in long-term relationships and after decades of friendship are “more like family than friends.”

Ahead of the show airing Mike admits “my mouth goes faster than my brain, it can get me in trouble for sure.” Mike and Pete will be serving refined Italian classics and honouring their family traditions.

The duo shares a passion for gardening, and Mike prides himself on his garden-to-plate cooking. Mike dreams of turning his garden into a place where he can educate kids on sustainable food, while Pete dreams of writing a cookbook full of his family recipes.

There just one of the pairs of contestants hailing from Western Australia. Fellow competitors Hannah and Lawrence are also in the mix.

Alongside the rest of the teams, they’ll be hoping to impress Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge with their home cooking and pop-up eateries.

My Kitchen Rules screens from Monday 9th September and can be re-streamed on 7Plus.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

