Mind Warp Pavilion: Celebration of David Bowie’s music returns

Mind Warp Pavilion is returning for its tenth fabulous year this January.

The special event brings together a massive selection of musicians to pay tribute to the life, times and music of the one and only David Bowie.

This year, 44 artists will be diving into Bowie’s 1976 album Station to Station, along with a full choir and string section.

Performers include Selena Geyer, Bob Gordon, Matthew de la Hunty, Rose Parker, sami electric blue bird, Michaela Steels and Daniel Tsang.

The 2026 event will be an extra special celebration, held on the late star’s birthday: January 10.

Mind Warp Pavilion will be at Freo.Social on Saturday, 10 January. For more, head to moshtix.com.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture