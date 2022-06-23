Miriam Margolyes discovers what ‘Fair Go’ means in new series

The one-and-only Miriam Margolyes has packed up the campervan and is on the road once again in the three-part series Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked.

Miriam sets out to understand what the ‘Fair Go’ means in Australia today and how it is playing out in the diverse lives of her fellow citizens.

Following the standout success of her last series, Miriam Margolyes Almost Australian, the celebrated actor and intrepid commentator heads west along the bottom of Australia, from Tasmania towards Western Australia.

Miriam is on a mission to explore the unique Australian ethos of the ‘Fair Go’ – something she swore to uphold when she became a citizen nearly ten years ago. After spending months in isolation and lockdown, Covid has left the eighty-year-old Miriam feeling more vulnerable than ever before – and she’s worried the ‘Fair Go’ could be vulnerable too.

Over three episodes, Miriam takes a deep dive into the diverse and extraordinary lives of her fellow citizens. Along the way she tucks into some road kill with independent politician, Jacqui Lambie, attends polo matches and bogan burnouts, and experiences an eye-opening stay at a nudist camp. In her unique style, and with her outrageous honesty, chutzpah, humour and insight, she discovers what the ‘Fair Go’ means today.

Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked is premiering on Tuesday 19th July at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview. Miriam’s previous series’ are available to stream on ABC iview.

