Missy Higgins adds extra Perth show to her 2024 tour

Tickets for Missy Higgins 2024 tour went on sale last week and 22 of her dates sold out immediately. New shows have now been added for Perth, Brisbane and Launceston.

The national run of theatre dates billed as The Second Act Tour will see Missy showcasing some brand-new tunes from a forthcoming album and performing her entire classic debut The Sound Of White in a special two act show.

Tickets for the shows at Sydney’s State Theatre and Melbourne’s Palais sold out in just 5 minutes when they went on sale last week, and by the end of the day 22 of the dates on the massive tour had full theatres.

A third show was added for the Perth Concert Hall after the first two dates sold out, Higgins will now also appear on Thursday 18th April and only a handful of tickets remain.

The promoters have indicated that no more additional dates will be added to the schedule.

The first set each evening will include some brand-new songs, plus a few fan favourites from early in her career, all played in stripped back, acoustic mode.

After an intermission Missy will then return with her full band to perform The Sound of White in its entirety plus some of her other hits.

This will be the first time that she has done a theatre tour since 2018, soon after playing stadiums across Australia as Ed Sheeran’s special guest. It will see Missy returning to many of the same venues she first played when The Sound of White was released back in 2004.

The Sound Of White is one of the biggest and most influential albums in Australian music history. The intensely introspective collection of yearning songs yielded classics like Scar, Ten Days and The Special Two.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.