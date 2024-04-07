Modus Vivendi’s new fashion line is inspired by soccer

Fashion label Modus Vivendi has revealed their latest offering – The Soccer Swimwear Line.



Embracing the spirit of sports and style, this line redefines swimwear with its unique fusion of soccer-inspired designs and eco-friendly materials.

Each design in the Soccer Swimwear Line features a distinctive soccer ball print, meticulously crafted using fast-drying elasticated fabric made from 100% recycled yarns derived from plastic bottles. Soccer Swimwear Line draws inspiration from the timeless aesthetics of the soccer ball.

The highlight of the launch is the “Splash Balls” Campaign, featuring three men showcasing the Soccer Swimwear Line in a vibrant pool setting.

The main goal with the Soccer Swimwear Line is to offer a fresh perspective on sports-inspired fashion. Whether you’re a die-hard soccer fan or simply appreciate the fusion of athleticism and style, these swimsuits are designed to make a splash.

The campaign was shot in Madrid by photographer Joan Crisol and features models Miguel Angel, Julien Paje and Javier Serna Montana.



The Soccer Swimwear Line is now available for purchase on the MODUS VIVENDI website www.e-modusvivendi.com.