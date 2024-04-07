Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Modus Vivendi’s new fashion line is inspired by soccer

Lifestyle

Fashion label Modus Vivendi has revealed their latest offering – The Soccer Swimwear Line.

Embracing the spirit of sports and style, this line redefines swimwear with its unique fusion of soccer-inspired designs and eco-friendly materials.

Each design in the Soccer Swimwear Line features a distinctive soccer ball print, meticulously crafted using fast-drying elasticated fabric made from 100% recycled yarns derived from plastic bottles. Soccer Swimwear Line draws inspiration from the timeless aesthetics of the soccer ball.

- Advertisement -

The highlight of the launch is the “Splash Balls” Campaign, featuring three men showcasing the Soccer Swimwear Line in a vibrant pool setting.

The main goal with the Soccer Swimwear Line is to offer a fresh perspective on sports-inspired fashion. Whether you’re a die-hard soccer fan or simply appreciate the fusion of athleticism and style, these swimsuits are designed to make a splash.

The campaign was shot in Madrid by photographer Joan Crisol and features models Miguel Angel, Julien Paje and Javier Serna Montana.

The Soccer Swimwear Line is now available for purchase on the MODUS VIVENDI website www.e-modusvivendi.com

Latest

Culture

Hunter Schafer stars in new thriller ‘Cuckoo’

0
Hunter Schafer, best known for her role as Jules...
Culture

Fresh Tracks | New music you should check out this week

0
It’s our music update, here’s five more tracks to...
History

On This Gay Day | Ryan White died of an AIDS-related illness

0
In 1984 American teenager Ryan White was diagnosed as...
News

Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson apologises for using homophobic slur

0
Footballer Jeremy Finlayson has apoloigised for using a homophobic...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Hunter Schafer stars in new thriller ‘Cuckoo’

0
Hunter Schafer, best known for her role as Jules...
Culture

Fresh Tracks | New music you should check out this week

0
It’s our music update, here’s five more tracks to...
History

On This Gay Day | Ryan White died of an AIDS-related illness

0
In 1984 American teenager Ryan White was diagnosed as...
News

Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson apologises for using homophobic slur

0
Footballer Jeremy Finlayson has apoloigised for using a homophobic...
Culture

Robert Baxter on making music and defying expectations

0
EXCLUSIVE Robert Baxter has just released their debut EP you...

Hunter Schafer stars in new thriller ‘Cuckoo’

OUTinPerth -
Hunter Schafer, best known for her role as Jules in Euphoria stars alongside Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens in the new psychological horror film...
Read more

Fresh Tracks | New music you should check out this week

OUTinPerth -
It’s our music update, here’s five more tracks to check out. In this week’s edition we look at videos from Empire of the Sun, Pet Shop...
Read more

On This Gay Day | Ryan White died of an AIDS-related illness

OUTinPerth -
In 1984 American teenager Ryan White was diagnosed as living with HIV. At a time when little was known about the virus, and discrimination...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture