Moira Deeming says guide for Victorian cult inquiry features “examples” not “suggestions”

News

Victoria MP Moira Deeming says a guide to assist people concerned about transgender ideology on how to make submissions to a parliamentary inquiry into cult activity contains “examples” of answers, not “suggestions” of answers.

Victoria’s Legislative Assembly Legal and Social Issues Committee is currently accepting public submissions to its Inquiry into the recruitment methods and impacts of cults and organised fringe groups.

The guide reportedly created by Deeming is being promoted by Binary Australia, a group who campaigns against transgender rights and recognition, and they describe Deeming’s guide as “suggested answers”.

“Moira Deeming MP is urging people to make submissions about the cult of gender ideology and has shared a helpful document with suggested answers.” Binary said in their promotion of the guide.

Victorian MP Moira Deeming.

OUTinPerth highlighted the guide and its promotion by Binary last week.

OUTinPerth asked Deeming if the inquiry could be relied upon if people were making submissions in which they’d been coached with suggested answers, and why her focus was specifically on transgender ideology rather than all examples of cult and fringe group behaviour in society.

“Many Victorians feel they were and continue to be- coerced, manipulated and harmed by government policies related to transgender ideology and pandemic mandates, exactly as described within the terms of the Inquiry. Upon request, I provided some simple guidance — based on the inquiry’s own published materials — to help people understand which of their experiences would be relevant to the Inquiry. Supporting constituents to make voluntary, truthful submissions to a parliamentary Inquiry is not ‘coaching’.” Deeming said.

As requested OUTinPerth published Deeming’s response in full without any alteration. However after we published out report the MP contacted us requesting that we amend our article to say that the guide only has “example answers”, advising they should not be referred to as “suggested answers”.

OUTinPerth has declined to change our report, highlighting that the promotion of the guide by Binary used the phrase “suggested answers”. We do however clarify that Deeming considers them to be “examples” not “suggestions”.

News

Three Malaysian men convicted over pornography offences after raid on health event

0
The three men were fined over content found on their mobile devices.
News

What a croc! Protesters take their message to Qld Health Minister Tim Nicholls

0
A protest at the Health Ministers office saw the delivery of a handmade crocodile with a message.
News

Advocates optimistic about reforms in wake of Tasmanian election

0
All three major parties have pledged support for law reform.
Culture

Can you help Mama Alto bring her new album to life?

0
The cabaret performer has a new crowdsource campaign to fund a new album.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

